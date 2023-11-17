Haarlem Vinyl Festival returns for a second edition from 27-29 September 2024

Haarlem Vinyl Festival has announced dates for its second edition, which will take place from 27-29 September 2024.

The festival made its debut earlier this year to great success, attracting an estimated 15,000 visitors across 30 locations over three days. Next year’s event is said to be “bigger and bolder”, with more DJs, artists, talks, concerts, workshops for vinyl enthusiasts from around the world.

2024’s program also celebrates 70 years since the first gold record was awarded worldwide, in Haarlem. Aside from celebrating history, the festival also teases some of the latest innovations in the audio and vinyl industry. The first program components will be announced soon, according to organisers.

Meanwhile, you can look forward to a record fair that’s set to take place again at the Nieuwe Groenmarkt on the festival’s weekend (28-29 September). The fair, organised in collaboration with Europe’s leading host Record Planet, is free of charge.

Besides celebrating vinyl culture, the festival also serves as an international stage for Dutch talent, and a place where established and local artists can meet and bond through their love for vinyl.

Director Richard Zijlma said in a statement: “The first edition attracted a wide audience from all over the world, from young collectors to more than 350 representatives from the international music industry. In combination with the involvement of partners, the city of Haarlem, and the enthusiastic responses from visitors, this gives confidence to continue building the festival.”

Weekend Passes (all-access day and night) and Vinyl Culture tickets (access to the day program) are now on sale at an Early Bird rate.

Learn more at Haarlem Vinyl Festival.