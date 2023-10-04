Warm Audio goes bling with a limited gold version of the WA-8000 condenser microphone

The brand’s take on the iconic Sony C-800G from the ’90s now comes in an all-gold finish.

Warm Audio has released a limited edition all-gold version of its best-selling WA-8000 large-diaphragm tube condenser microphone.

As with the standard black model – which takes inspiration from the legendary Sony C-800G, the WA-8000G boasts a “natural and open top end, supremely clear midrange, and the ability to render brilliant detail”.

At its core, the mic is built using the same carefully selected, premium components, including Swedish-made Lundahl transformer, NOS (New Old Stock) 6AU6 tube, all-brass K67-style capsule, and custom-designed external tube mount and heat sink.

The WA-8000G also comes in a professional-level, hard carrying case to ensure safe transport of the microphone and accompanying components – wherever you record.

The limited-edition microphone will cost you $1299/£1199/€1399 and is now available for purchase while stocks last at authorised Warm Audio retailers.

In related news, Warm Audio recently launched the WA-14SP, a stereo pair package edition of its WA-14 microphone, available previously only as a standalone mic.

Per the brand, the WA-14 is modelled on AKG’s C414 EB, a now-rare large-diaphragm capacitor microphone launched in 1976, heralded as “the most truthful studio mic of all time”.

The mic costs $462 on its own, while the stereo pair package is priced at $749.

Here at MusicTech, we’ve broken down some of the best microphones for rappers and MCs, with the Warm Audio WA-8000 placing firmly on the list.

