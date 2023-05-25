UVI is giving away a KAWAI K3 to celebrate SonicPass’ first birthday

In order to be entered into the giveaway, you must be a SonicPass subscriber by 1 June 2023. No additional registration or entries are required

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the UVI SonicPass subscription service, the developer is giving away a vintage KAWAI K3 synth.

To celebrate the birthday of the subscription service, UVI is giving away a KAWAI K3 that was used in the making of UVI’s own KAWAI Vintage Legacy – a collection of five instruments, based on the KAWAI synthesizers of the 80s.

The KAWAI K3 was released in 1986, and is a 61-key, 6-voice digital synthesizer with velocity and aftertouch, using Digital Wave Memory sound generation in combination with analogue filters and envelopes.

The SonicPass was released back in 2022, giving users unlimited access to all UVI products, including over 1,000 instruments and 30,000 effects, including Falcon, Soundware, and Innovation Effects. UVI has claimed that SonicPass’s content has a combined value of $10,000.

As well as the initial release, SonicPass also offers access to new content for subscribers, such as day-one access to new products, and 15 additional releases introduced in the last year.

Watch a video showcasing the SonicPass in action below:

SonicPass is compatible with all modern DAWs, in VST, VST3, AU and AAX formats. With one license, users get up to three computer activations.

A SonicPass is available for $24 a month or $240 a year. For more information about the giveaway, you can head to UVI.net