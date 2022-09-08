Universal Audio’s Volt 4 and Volt 476P USB-C audio interfaces give you “album-ready sound”

Universal Audio has launched two new USB-C audio interfaces to add to its Volt range: the Volt 476P and the Volt 4.

The two new devices include vintage-style UA 610 tube preamps to give you a rich studio-grade sound for desktop and iOS recording platforms. The Volt 476P specifically includes an analogue compressor based on one of the most coveted compressors/limiters of all time.

Both audio interfaces include 4-in/4-out audio connections along with onboard tone shaping and 1-in/1-out MIDI connections. They each have 48v phantom power, and direct monitoring making for latency-free recording. Universal Audio’s own UA Connect audio software also comes include with both interfaces.

Volt 476P is the bulkier USB audio interface of the two, packing four preamps – one for each channel – with 24-bit/192kHz audio conversion and an analogue 76 compressor based on UA’s iconic 1176 compressor/limiter. According to the brand, the compressor adds ”clarity and punch to vocals, instruments, and other sources.” Plus, the preamps boast a Vintage Mic mode that provides “album-ready sound,” UA says.

Volt 476P also includes dual studio-quality headphone amplifiers for loud, clear monitoring, and sports a rugged metal design with classy, retro-looking wooden side panels.

Meanwhile, its more portable counterpart, the Volt 4, includes one headphone amp and no compressor. But it does also boast two analogue preamps, 24-bit/192kHz audio conversion and can be bus-powered by USB, making it ideal for recording on the move.

The new Volt range additions include range of software to get you making music right out of the box. You’ll get a copy of Ableton Live 11 Lite, UJAM’s Virtual Drummer and Virtual Bassist, Softube’s Marshall Plexi Classic Amplifier, Plugin Alliance’s SVT-VR Classic Bass bundle, Celemony’s Melodyne Essential pitch correction tool, Relab’s ‘80s digital reverb, LX480 and Spitfire Audio’s LABS sample-based instrument.

Volt 476P is available for $469. Volt 4 is $259. Find out more about the whole Volt range at universalaudio.com.