Torso Electronics’ S-4 Sculpting Sampler is a tape machine from the future – and so much more
The versatile device also acts as an effects processor, sound designer, live looper and textural synth.
Credit: Torso Electronics
Danish brand Torso Electronics has launched the S-4 Sculpting Sampler, a versatile device that acts as an effects processor, sound designer, tape machine, live looper, and more.
It can be an effects processor, live looper, sample player, or synthesizer, featuring four parallel stereo tracks, each equipped with a suite of five tailored audio devices. These devices include Stereo tape and sample players, live granular processing, morphing resonators, destructive effects, and a combined reverb and delay.
The S-4’s unique modulation system, with four modulators per track, offers precise control over parameters, providing limitless creative avenues. The tactile RGB buttons and 3.5-inch LCD ensure a seamless workflow, coupled with USB-C connectivity that simplifies integration into loads of setups.
The S-4 Sculpting Sampler has been built with the ethos of “Music in the Now”, says says Lars Buchholtz, CEO of Torso Electronics: “Sound is not just an auditory experience; it’s a tactile, living entity that evolves in real-time. The S-4 Sculpting Sampler is designed to be an extension of the artist’s imagination, offering an infinite canvas to mould, carve, and transform sound in the most intuitive way possible.”
There’s a quad-core 1.5 GHz processor, 4 GB flash memory, MIDI in/out, analogue sync in/out, and a high-resolution LCD colour display. It’s wrapped up in sleek-looking matte black aluminium casing, with the unit measuring 242 x 156 x 39 mm and weighing 820g.
The release of the Torso Electronics S-4 Sculpting Sampler follows the release of a new sampler by Korg. The Korg Kaoss Replay is a standalone effects processor and sampler that combines the distinctive Kaoss XY touchpad with a 4×4 pad matrix, offering Kaoss Pad effects, immersive sample playback, and sampling capabilities.
The S-4 Sculpting Sampler is available to pre-order for $899 with shipping starting early next year.
Find out more at Torso Electronics.
