New TikTok feature lets you save songs directly to Spotify, Amazon Music or Apple Music

The feature comes in the form of a button, ‘Add to Music App’, which, once tapped, adds the track to the playlist of your favourite songs.

TikTok has launched a new feature, the ‘Add to Music App’ button, letting you save songs heard in-app directly to your Spotify, Amazon Music or Apple Music account.

The social media platform has teamed up with these three major music streaming platforms to give you the option to drop your favourite music from TikTok straight into your platform of choice at the tap of a button, further strengthening TikTok’s role in music consumption.

The ‘Add to Music App’ button appears beside track names in TikTok videos. Once tapped, it gives you the option to add the track to any of the three streaming services. For Spotify users, the song will be dropped into your Liked Songs playlist, for Amazon Music users (limited to Prime and Unlimited users), it will go into a new default playlist called ‘TikTok Songs’.

If your preferred platform choice is Spotify and you’re based in the UK or the US, then you can go one step further and set Spotify as your default choice. This is done by going to ‘Settings’ and then ‘Music’ in TikTok. Once enabled, the button will instead appear as ‘Add To Spotify’.

Apple Music is involved in the rollout of the feature, despite, according to TechCrunch, initially requesting to be omitted from it. However, in a press release made by TikTok, an image clearly shows the option to add songs to Apple Music.

“TikTok is already the world’s most powerful platform for music discovery and promotion, which helps artists connect with our global community to drive engagement with their music,” said TikTok‘s global head of Music Business Development, Ole Obermann, in a statement.

“Add to Music App takes this process a step further, creating a direct link between discovery on TikTok and consumption on a music streaming service, making it easier than ever for music fans to enjoy the full-length song on the music streaming service of their choice, thereby generating even greater value for artists and rights holders.”

Karolina Joynathsing, director of business development for Amazon Music, said: “Some of the best parts of being a music lover are those serendipitous moments when you discover a new song or artist that you connect with instantly. At Amazon Music, we’re looking to make it easier to convert those moments into enduring fandom. That’s why we worked together with TikTok on the Add to Music App feature, which makes it easier for fans to listen to the music they love and for artists to build fandom.”

Find out more over at the TikTok Newsroom.