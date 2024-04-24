Tekton Audio allegedly threatens critics with legal action for leaving negative reviews

Erin’s Audio Corner and Audio Science Review have both come under fire from the company.

US speaker company Tekton Audio has allegedly been threatening popular critics with legal action for leaving negative reviews of its products.

Erin’s Audio Corner and Audio Science Review published negative reviews of the Tekton Audio Troubadour and M-Lore speakers, citing technical flaws according to tests they carried out.

Erin Hardison of Erin’s Audio Corner published a review of the Troubadour speaker, taking a look at its frequency response. Hardison contacted Eric Alexander of Tekton Audio before reviewing to get setup advice and followed his instructions, then explained that his original review was aactually quite positive; he hadn’t highlighted any major issues. You can watch his second review below:

Per Headphonesty, Tekton’s Alexander claims he’d have offered more specific guidelines if he’d known Hardison was going to measure the speakers, and Hardison alleges that Alexander “suggested that in the future, I provide him with data before I publish anything. I told him that’s not how my channel works and that I always try to remain transparent to my audience.”

Hardison asked for advice in his Facebook group, purporting that he’d received a threat of litigation. He also claimed in another post that a designer at Tekton took issues with his review methods. He never made a direct link between Tekton and the litigation threat in his posts, but many of his viewers have drawn inferences – particularly as the company removed the Troubadour speaker from its website too.

Meanwhile, Amir Majidimehr of Audio Science Review published a negative review of the Tekton M-Lore speaker. And, in a now-deleted video, Alexander reportedly claims that Majidimehr misinterpreted the data he took. Assering that the negative review affected sales, with no M-Lore speakers sold in two months, he says, “I feel blindsided by Amir. I believe he owes me a personal and a public apology. I believe Amir should be doing everything in his power to rectify this problem.”

Commenters have since weighed in on the drama, with many criticising Tekton and Alexander’s approach. One commenter writes: “The facts are you have not posted your measurements and a tutorial on how they were done and what Amir or Erin has done wrong. Show us your science?”

“You should be ashamed of the threat of legal action against an honest review. No one has an agenda against Tekton, a simple posting of the results by the reviewer and Tekton would be sufficient to support your position. (or not).”

