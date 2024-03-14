Check out this Teenage Engineering-inspired gaming console built by university students

The design follows the same minimal and sleek aesthetic famously used by the brand.

A group of students studying at Karnavati University in India have created a Teenage Engineering-inspired gaming console, similar to that of the Nintendo Switch.

Nidharshan Suresh, who studies Industrial Design at the university, has showcased the team’s work online. The console follows the minimalist and futuristic design approach taken by TE, featuring pops of orange colour as often seen across its product range.

To create the concept, Suresh and his team – Nishi Shah, Anoushka Pawar, Dhananjay Vispute, Aditi Rakhunde and Vishesh Jaiswal – looked at the designs of TE’s OP-1 field synthesizer, sampler and drum machine, as well as its TP-7 audio recorder. They also studied the different types of gamers, and the sorts of consoles they may play – for example, gamers who like to play on the go, or those who like to play in a social context and try different games out.

According to Suresh’s Behance page, Rapid Cad was implemented into the design process to more easily visualise interaction, form and function of the product.

“Mastering minimalism was a key takeaway from this project. Every detail matters in achieving clean, functional design,” writes Suresh. “This project journey also gave me knowledge on Design for manufacturing (DFM), intricate product detailing, aesthetics and how design communicates brand values and target markets.”

Check out more images of the design, which, we must add, is purely for an educational project and not a commercial product, below:

Last November, Teenage Engineering dropped its EP-133 K.O.II pocket sampler/composer, to much excitement from fans of the brand. Following the release, David Eriksson (co-founder and head of hardware at the brand) told MusicTech of the response to its launch, “It was a bit overwhelming — we knew it would be popular, but that popular? I think we had different opinions.”

He added, “We’re not at all market-driven. I mean, most big companies on this planet are; they try to predict what might sell well. I think we’re probably the opposite.”

Check out more of Nidharshan Suresh’s work via Behance, and view all of Teenage Engineering’s latest official products.