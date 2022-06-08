Teenage Engineering teams with Google on the free Pocket Operator for Pixel app

Teenage Engineering has a surprising new collaboration with Google that’s sure to excite music-makers with a Pixel – Pocket Operator for Pixel is a free app that turns smartphones into a mobile grooveboxes.

Named after TE’s Pocket Operator line-up of pocketable instruments, the app lets users create, export and share “weird and wonderful” music and video cut-ups.

With what seems to be a focus on field recordings, the app takes advantage of the Pixel’s video camera for sampling, and Google’s TensorFlow machine learning to help analyse and categorise samples.

It also has four tracks and 16 patterns, an onboard mixer and sequencing talents for you to layer sounds and write songs with, as well as 16 effects which you can apply onto audio-visual samples.

And, being a TE release, these features come wrapped up in a delightfully artistic user interface that’s just a pleasure to look at. Check out Pocket Operator for Pixel in the trailer below:

The app is free to download for owners of a Google Pixel 5 smartphone and newer.

TE also recently unveiled the highly-anticipated OP-1 Field, a successor to its monumentally successful portable synth, sampler and controller, at this year’s Superbooth. Packed with 100 new features, the instrument was said to have been designed with “over a decade’s worth of ideas, refinements and improvements.”

Learn more at teenage.engineering