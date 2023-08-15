logo
The new Stylophone Beat is an ultra-affordable stylus-operated drum machine small enough to fit in your pocket

The battery-powered drum machine is a redesign of the original Beatbox, offering the same capabilities in a pocket-sized form.

 
Dubreq has launched a new affordable pocket-sized drum machine, the Stylophone Beat.

The engine consists of 4 drum kits and four bass drums featuring everything from classic sounds to “real” beatbox samples, which are spread out on a silver metal plate that you can play using the accompanying stylus. This also allows users to mix all eight sounds and create unique grooves.

The key difference between the full powered Beatbox, is that there’s no drum sequencer, but there is a looper, allowing you to capture the sounds in drum loops. In addition to this is an automatic tempo lock, and the option to record multiple layers.

You can hear a demo of the drum machine below:

The Beat drum machine also features a built-in-speaker on the top side of the unit and an audio output to be plugged into external sources.

Considering the small size, the Beat drum machine is retailing for the modest price of £29.95/$39.95.

You can sign up to pre-order now at Stylophone.

