The Chainsmokers to sponsor a year of rent for an aspiring artist in New York City

The apartment comes fully-furnished and features a recording studio for you to get down and dirty with your music.

Here’s your chance to get The Chainsmokers to pay your rent at a luxury apartment in New York City for a year.

This one-in-a-lifetime opportunity will go to the winner of an artist-in-residence program co-sponsored by the duo. To enter, all you have to do is upload some basic information and submit a TikTok video.

Launched in collaboration with The Blumenfeld Development Group, The Chainsmokers’ JAJA Tequila, and creative agency NOISE, this initiative aims to help an emerging artist focus on music without worrying about rent.

The lucky winner will be provided with a free apartment equipped with a recording studio at apartment building The Smile. Developed by The Blumenfeld Development Group and located in Harlem, the building was designed by architect Bjarke Ingels and is named for its curved design.

The 794-square-foot apartment unit was designed by The Chainsmokers themselves, and features dining, working, sleeping and living room spaces.

Want to win a free apartment with a recording studio in NYC👀? Designed by us. Apply at https://t.co/oWLtNGz9Is pic.twitter.com/c2ywLM1ZSd — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) August 8, 2023

“We started our careers in New York City and our experiences living in the city really shaped us into who we are today,” The Chainsmokers said in a statement. “The city is fun and inspiring, but we also know all too well how expensive it can be to live there, especially as a new artist.”

“For the longest time we worked out of a shoebox-sized apartment making music every day,” the pair said. “We’re so excited to offer a talented artist the chance to thrive by providing a free apartment with a music studio at The Smile for a year.”

“At NOISE we love working with clients who are willing to think outside the box. Especially those who are not only willing to push boundaries in their respective industries but also are excited to create culture-forward and impactful campaigns – David [Blumenfeld] and the entire team at BDG are one of those clients,” says Joe Laresca, founder and CEO of NOISE.

“This is definitely out of the norm for a real estate company, and of course, partnering with The Chainsmokers is iconic, but being able to change an artist’s life and career trajectory is something we’re really proud of.”

Geared towards creatives in the music industry, the contest will run from now till 5 September. Winners must be 21 and older, a US resident outside of Alaska and Hawaii and be a musician, singer, song writer or a “participant in the music industry.”

Learn more and check out the swanky apartment at thechainsmokersgiveaway.