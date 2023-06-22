logo
News

Is Squarp’s Hermod+ modular sequencer your studio’s “missing link”?

The bridge between your Eurorack and studio setup, Hermod+ comes with an improved interface, larger screen and more connectivity

 
Squarp-Instruments-Hermod

Get MusicTech breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/MusicTechOfficial

Squarp Instruments has launched an updated take on its Hermod modular sequencer, the Hermod+.

Following on from 2017’s original model, Hermod+ is a revamped version of the brand’s modular sequencer. It acts as a central hub and bridge between Eurorack systems and the rest of your studio, with lots of options to modulate waveforms via an easy-to-use interface.

Squarp-Instruments-Hermod

According to Squarp, it’s been built “from the ground up”. What’s changed since the previous model is a redesigned interface with a larger screen, dedicated track buttons and a 16-track grid-based sequencer based on the brand’s flagship desktop sequencer, Hapax.

Connectivity to modular gear has also been expanded, with four CV inputs, eight CV/Gate pairs, MIDI in/out, and USB host/device (in/out).

There are two new dedicated clock and reset outputs, an intuitive workflow for recording and automation, and a cool musical random generator and generative MIDI effects so you can experiment with unexpected modulations.

Advanced users of the Hermod+ can also use the unit as a central device for their projects, fine-tuning and adapting it to their unique requirements.

Squarp-Instruments-Hermod

It offers precise timing control, serving as both a follower and a leader. It receives, computes, and sends various MIDI/GATE clocks and sync signals, including two dedicated gate outputs.

Trigger advance enables launching a specific number of steps using a Gate input. Each track can have its own synchronised or unsynchronised LFO effect, effectively turning Hermod+ into an 8-voice LFO module.

The Hermod+ follows many other sequencing-based products released by Squarp in recent years. Pyramid, for example, is a feature-packed sequencer with a looper, a rhythm generator, a real-time effect processor, a midi controller and an input+output interface. Squarp has also released Rample, a Eurorack four-voice sample player & audio processor preloaded with 200+ kits from a diverse range of artists and sound designers.

Find out more about Squarp Instrument’s Hermod+ at squarp.net.

Squarp Instruments
#Eurorack#Modular#Sequencers & Samplers
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading media brand at the intersection of music and technology.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 MusicTech is part of NME Networks.