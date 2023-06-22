Is Squarp’s Hermod+ modular sequencer your studio’s “missing link”?

The bridge between your Eurorack and studio setup, Hermod+ comes with an improved interface, larger screen and more connectivity

Squarp Instruments has launched an updated take on its Hermod modular sequencer, the Hermod+.

Following on from 2017’s original model, Hermod+ is a revamped version of the brand’s modular sequencer. It acts as a central hub and bridge between Eurorack systems and the rest of your studio, with lots of options to modulate waveforms via an easy-to-use interface.

According to Squarp, it’s been built “from the ground up”. What’s changed since the previous model is a redesigned interface with a larger screen, dedicated track buttons and a 16-track grid-based sequencer based on the brand’s flagship desktop sequencer, Hapax.

Connectivity to modular gear has also been expanded, with four CV inputs, eight CV/Gate pairs, MIDI in/out, and USB host/device (in/out).

There are two new dedicated clock and reset outputs, an intuitive workflow for recording and automation, and a cool musical random generator and generative MIDI effects so you can experiment with unexpected modulations.

Advanced users of the Hermod+ can also use the unit as a central device for their projects, fine-tuning and adapting it to their unique requirements.

It offers precise timing control, serving as both a follower and a leader. It receives, computes, and sends various MIDI/GATE clocks and sync signals, including two dedicated gate outputs.

Trigger advance enables launching a specific number of steps using a Gate input. Each track can have its own synchronised or unsynchronised LFO effect, effectively turning Hermod+ into an 8-voice LFO module.

The Hermod+ follows many other sequencing-based products released by Squarp in recent years. Pyramid, for example, is a feature-packed sequencer with a looper, a rhythm generator, a real-time effect processor, a midi controller and an input+output interface. Squarp has also released Rample, a Eurorack four-voice sample player & audio processor preloaded with 200+ kits from a diverse range of artists and sound designers.

Find out more about Squarp Instrument’s Hermod+ at squarp.net.