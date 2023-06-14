You can now generate custom AI artwork for your playlists on Spotify

The artworks reflect a playlist’s mood based on prompts relating to its danceability and energy levels, however it’s only available in Aus/NZ

If you’ve been struggling to find a suitable image for your playlist on Spotify, a new tool, AI Playlist Art, can help. It analyses your playlist and generates custom artwork based on the playlist’s general vibe.

The new feature is only available to free or premium Spotify users in Australia and New Zealand. If you’re outside of these countries, Spotify’s website reads, “The art of the playlist is a universal thing. But for now, this project is only available for Spotify users in Australia and New Zealand. We’ll make some noise if it’s headed your way…”

If you are based in Australia or New Zealand, you can access the AI Playlist Art tool by logging in to your Spotify account via the AI Playlist Art microsite and selecting the playlist you want the image generated for.

Alternatively, you can go to the search icon in the app, where you’ll see the ‘AI Playlist Art’ panel. Tap on the panel, and it should take you to a webpage displaying Spotify’s AI Playlist Art feature.

Next, press ‘Create Art’ and wait a few minutes. The tool will create AI prompts based on the genre, feeling and energy of the playlist. For example, a playlist with chilled lounge music and folk might evoke a calming sunset scene, while a black metal playlist might result in something much darker and gothic. If you’re happy, simply press ‘Apply to playlist’.

Sadly, this feature is limited to just private playlists created exclusively by you. Therefore, you’re unable to generate AI-created artwork for playlists you follow, artist playlists, or playlists personalised for you by Spotify’s algorithm.

Spotify has been leveraging the power of AI technology to improve various aspects of its music streaming platform, not just in playlist artwork. In February, Spotify launched an AI DJ feature powered by the tech behind ChatGPT. It can curate your music lineup, accompanied by captivating and lifelike commentary on the playing tracks in real time. It also continually updates the lineup according to your feedback.

Unless you’ve been hiding underneath your desk, you’ll know that AI is a hot topic in music production at the moment. In January, we asked AI text tool ChatGPT to help us create a song. It was able to generate lyrics or complete songs based on titles or themes. It was able to generate melodies, chord progressions, or entire compositions by specifying style, instrumentation, and tempo. It also aided us with music analysis, music generation and music transcription.

Find out if you’re eligible for the new AI Playlist Art feature at spotify.com