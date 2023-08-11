Spitfire Audio’s Jupiter by Trevor Horn library is a throwback to ’80s and ’90s pop

A lifetime collection of gear from the legendary producer is now available to you in the form of a plugin.

Looking to capture the production style and otherworldly sonic elements associated with ace producer Trevor Horn’s work? Spitfire Audio’s new Jupiter by Trevor Horn library is a collection for you to create sounds synonymous with pop in the ’80s and ’90s.

Described as the “quintessential library for synthwave and electropop”, Jupiter offers you warm analogue textures to futuristic digital sounds for emulating the distinctive treatments and harmonies found in Horn’s iconic productions with Grace Jones, Seal and Yes, amongst others.

Powered by SOLAR, Spitfire Audio’s eDNA-powered plug-in, the library features 300 presets, 208 individual sounds, five instruments (Drums, FX, Bass, Synths, and Piano), and five warps for you to experiment with — all of which are “recorded and produced” in the legendary producer’s studio.

In SOLAR, you can blend and mould two sounds together to create your own unique sound. The plug-in also allows you to combine other products in this range together, such as Mercury – Spitfire Audio’s collaboration with Chas Smith, which is available at a special crossgrade price for anyone who orders both products.

Jupiter by Trevor Horn is now available for pre-order till 17 August, at a discounted price of £79 / $99.33 (originally £99 / $129). Those who own Mercury with Chas Smith can get it at £69.30 / $89.01 (till 31 August 2023).

Often dubbed the King of the Eighties, Horn is known for his groundbreaking productions, especially in the realm of pop music. The three-time British Producer of the Year (BRIT Award) has produced a slew of recognisable hit songs including ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’ by The Buggles, Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s ‘Relax’, ‘Kiss By A Rose’ by Seal, and Grace Jones’s ‘Slave To The Rhythm,’ as well as numerous classic albums.

