SoundCloud creator services is now SoundCloud For Artists

SoundCloud’s creator services – the “centralised home for all things distribution, promotion, monetisation, and more” on the platform – has a new name: SoundCloud For Artists.

According to the brand, the launch means doubling down on its commitment of being a “creator-first” platform. There are three subscription plans – SoundCloud Next, Next Plus and Next Pro – which cater to the needs of different types of artists.

Next is the platform’s free tier and it offers three hours of track uploads, the ability to post tracks publicly or share them in private with collaborators, and some basic fan insights.

Next Plus costs $2.50 a month and, on top of everything in Next, lets users earn from streaming, distribute to Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok and more, pitch and promote music to Sirius XM, and split payments with collaborators.

Finally, Next Pro is a $12 a month subscription that includes everything in Next Plus, along with unlimited track uploads, custom profile control, track management tools, advanced fan insights, custom listening reports, exclusive offers from Splice and more, three credits for SoundCloud’s in-platform Mastering, and of course, a premium profile badge.

As well as all this, there’s a redesigned dashboard that makes it easier to access all tools. If you already have an account, you’ll find your tracks already migrated to this new platform.

Said SoundCloud about its new artists platform: “We believe that what’s next isn’t determined by algorithms and gatekeepers, but that the true path toward a long and successful career is best achieved by cultivating deep fan relationships and community.

We believe that artists should be rewarded directly by their fans, so we launched Fan-Powered Royalties, a revolutionary new model that allows artists to be paid based on fans’ actual listening habits.

With the launch of SoundCloud for Artists, we’re now doubling down on our commitment to these beliefs to lead what’s next in music.”

Learn more at artists.soundcloud.com