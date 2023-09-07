Enjoy 24-hour playback in stereo with the new Sonos Move 2 portable speaker

Now available in an all new Olive colourway.

Sonos has announced the Move 2, the next generation of its Move speaker boasting a slew of spec upgrades and design enhancements.

To start, the Move 2 can now output stereo sound due to its “completely overhauled dual-tweeter acoustic architecture”. Two angled tweeters (versus the original Move’s one) create a crisp and accurate high frequency response and stereo separation while a precision-tuned woofer ensures the faithful playback of mid-range vocal frequencies and deep, dynamic bass.

Another significant feature upgrade is the Move 2’s battery life, which now sits at an impressive 24 hours — more than double its predecessor’s eleven. There’s even a new switch on the back of the speaker to disconnect power to the microphones. Users can also now sync the Bluetooth audio playing on the Move 2 to the rest of their Sonos speakers via grouping.

Notably, the Move 2 features the same new intuitive user interface as the recently launched Era products, including a capacitive volume slider for simple control. You can also use Sonos Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay2 and Bluetooth to play, pause, check your battery, and more.

The Move 2 also supports line-in, which means you can now charge your phone on the go using the USB-C port or connect a turntable, computer, or other audio source using the Sonos Line-In Adapter (which is sold separately).

In addition, Sonos has upped their sustainability game with the Move 2, which they describe as “the company’s most sustainable portable product to date”. The new speaker is said to reduce idle energy usage by more than 40%, and incorporates recycled plastics, as well as a removable and replaceable battery to extend its product life.

That said, the Move 2 does inherit a number of useful features from its predecessor. One example is automatic Trueplay, whereby the speaker uses its internal microphones to optimise the sound for its surroundings, so you’ll always get the best listening experience. When you’ve enabled automatic Trueplay, the tuning happens about every 60 seconds.

The speaker also features a similar IP56 rating, allowing it to withstand all sorts of elements, including sun, rain, snow, and dirt, making it perfect for your outdoor adventures.

Move 2 will be available in black, white and an all new Olive colorway. You can purchase it from 20 September, at a price of $449/ £449.

Learn more at Sonos.