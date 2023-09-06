Roger Linn’s iconic LM-1 drum machine revived as the Luma1 by Joe Britt

Roger Linn: “I think it’s very cool that my friends Joe, Andrei, and Devin are breathing new life into the LM-1, recreating the original circuit, sound and timing while adding some useful modern features.”

Often hailed as one of the most legendary drum machines in the history of music-making, Roger Linn’s LM-1 will soon be making a comeback in the form of the Luma1.

The Luma-1 is touted as an authentic recreation of the iconic LM-1 by Joe Britt, CEO of Afero in Silicon Valley.

Built with the blessings of Linn himself, the Luma-1 fully recreates the original design of the LM-1 — it uses the same audio path (vintage DACs and filters), runs the unmodified LM-1 software, and adds a secondary modern processor for adding highly desirable features like loadable sounds, USB connectivity, MIDI, and more.

According to the project’s Instagram page, the production of Luma-1 will be entirely US-based, including the enclosure, PCB, and component assembly. There’ll also be kits announced later this year for DIY aficionados.

A small batch of pre-assembled units is now available for pre-order, with a target price of $4,995 (like the original). All orders will be manufactured in the order they arrive (first come, first served) and delivered this year.

Of the project, Linn says on his website: “A few years ago, a friend of [Joe Britt] gave him one of my old LM-1 drum machines. He enjoyed playing with it, but he wished it had a few extra features like loading alternate sounds from files, and pitch and pan knobs on the front panel. So he decided to make his own enhanced LM-1.”

He adds, “I think it’s very cool that my friends Joe, Andrei, and Devin are breathing new life into the LM-1, recreating the original circuit, sound and timing while adding some useful modern features.”

“These guys are in it purely for the passion and are far better engineers than I am, so I’m honoured that they’re taking on this project. It’s entirely their project, but I’m staying in touch with them and giving some help along the way.”

Originally released in 1980, the LM-1 drum machine soon became a staple of 80s pop music, appearing on records by music legends the likes of Gary Numan, Michael Jackson and particularly Prince.

Learn more or pre-order the iconic reboot at Luma1’s Instagram page.