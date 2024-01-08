SONICWARE reveals LIVEN Mega Synthesis with retro video game sonics

SONICWARE has revealed its forthcoming new synthesizer – and it’s set to revive the sound and spirit of Sega’s Genesis and Mega Drive systems.

The LIVEN Mega Synthesis is the latest addition to SONICWARE’s LIVEN range, and is crafted to recreate the iconic tones of the YM2612 FM chip that brought 80s and 90s video games to life – and, with the system’s precise Edit Mode and fine-tuning operator ratios, the synth will allow users to customise their sound to a degree that would have been impossible back in the day.

SONICWARE have made every effort to recreate the 4-operator FM sound module of the original retro gaming systems, as well as an 8-bit PCM sound module, and the original “SN76489” PSG (Programmable Sound Generator) sound module.

The synth boasts 10 types of unique effects, such as reverb, compression, isolation and more. In terms of sequencing, the Mega Synthesis is equipped with a six-track sequencer, with the ability to have up to 128 steps per pattern.

It will also allow real-time recording, as well as a swing function, and loads of other innovative functions to allow users to take nostalgic retro sounds to exhilarating new heights.

Physically, the portable groovebox is small but mighty. With a 27-key keyboard and 15 physical control knobs, users will have the ability to get incredibly hands-on with their creations. The tool will also allow users to jump and switch ±3 octaves for easy melody input.

Gaming soundtrack legend Yuzu Koshiro, known for his work on Ys, The Streets of Rage, and Etrian Odyssey, has also given his seal of approval to the Mega Synthesis. Lending his talents to the project, the composer has contributed 32 original preset sounds and eight special patterns to the system.

SONICWARE’s Liven Mega Synthesis will be sold for $239 USD on SONICWARE’s online store, and will begin shipping from January 11th.

Pre-order yours at SONICWARE.