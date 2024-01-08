Home Bake’s Drum Mint 83 micro rhythm machine’s inspired by the 80s

Building on the original Drum Mint, it offers better sound quality thanks to an improved CPU and a new stereo delay feature.

Home Bake Instruments has launched a new miniature drum machine called the DRUM MINT 83.

Making a fine addition to the Japanese brand’s catalogue of compact samplers and synths, the DRUM MINT 83 is an evolution of its original Drum Mint, launched in August 2023, with a keener inspiration from 80s drum machines. Unlike the original, this drum machine evokes feelings of classic TR-909 drums, for example.

The Drum Mint 83 is a micro rhythm machine featuring seven rhythm components, merging analogue modelling and PCM for versatile sounds. It has a sequencer with 16 steps and 8 patterns, alongside functions like pattern chain playback, flam, and pattern muting, giving you control over your pattern.

It has an improved CPU, which ensures not just improved sound quality but also optimised settings that work well for acid house music creators especially.

The micro drum machine also has an in-built stereo delay that, as showcased in the above demo video, makes the Drum Mint 83 an ideal performance partner. According to Home Bake, there’s also an AI Phrase Generator, overdrive, pattern chain, ACC, a part mute function, swing controls, and more.

This is not the only miniature machine built by Home Bake Instruments. Since 2021, the one-man-brand has been releasing a vast range of products, such as Chips, a chip-tune synth, a metallic synthesizer called Iron, a number of acid synths, and a wavetable synth called Breakfast. Also included in Home Bake’s catalogue is a drone synth called Drones, a six-track groove synth called Grooves, a percussive synth called Percuss, a lo-fi granular synth simply called Granular, and many, many more.

The Drum Mint 83 can be purchased at ¥13800 or approximately $95, excluding shipping and import fees. Customers outside Japan need to arrange their shipping.

Find it at Home Bake Instruments.