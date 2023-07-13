Limited run of revamped Sonicware ELZ_1 synth launched by former creator

The ELZ_1 Play – an upgraded version of the Sonicware ELZ_1 synthesiser – which itself is currently out of production – has been launched in a limited run by a creator who worked on the original.

The ELZ_1 was released back in 2019, and eventually ceased production due to chip shortages which affected a multitude of global brands.

Now, all the same magic of the ELZ_1 returns in the brand new Play edition, created by Dr Yu Endo, who worked on the original. The ELZ_1 Play hosts 14 synth engines and 26 effects just like the original, but also hosts a new four-track looper that supports one-touch record, playback and overdub.

It also hosts a velocity-sensitive keyboard, built-in stereo speakers, USB audio and MIDI. Check it out in the video below:

The synth is being launched as part of Dr Endo’s Dr.’s Journey initiative, where he works on a mass of manufacturing projects such as electronic instrument development, limited edition models, goods, related accessories, sample packs and patches.

The products made at Dr.’s Journey are mainly “trial products with a strong Endo flavour”, experimental products, and new ideas, so they are offered in small runs. The initiative keeps Sonicware “free to expand and support its current product range”.

Initially limited to 200 units, the ELZ_1 Play run has been expanded to 250 following the initial allocation of pre-orders completely selling out. The extra 50 models are now available to pre-order with shipping expected to begin in November. It has not been confirmed whether or not the ELZ_1 Play will eventually be available as an official launch from Sonicware in the future.

Pricing for the ELZ_1 Play sits at $599.

Find out more and pre-order at dr.yuendo.