You can get a VCA Compressor from Softube totally free for a limited time

The plugin also forms part of the company’s Icons compressor bundle.

Softube’s VCA Compressor plugin is currently free, and it’s branded as a “meticulous model” of a famous 1970s compressor – seemingly having taken inspiration from the DBX 160 of 1976.

The compressor already forms part of Softube’s Icons: The Compressor Collection, which is priced at €299, and is now available separately at no cost.

“Quirky and characterful, the legendary hardware we used to model our VCA Compressor is unique and highly acclaimed,” says Softube. “Much of that is owed to its famed hard knee compression curve and the harmonic content it adds in the gain stages.

“We left the grabby, vintage character and the unique attributes – such as RMS level detection and feed-forward gain reduction – intact,” says Softube. “But gave VCA Compressor a slate of modern features for mixing and production. The combination delivers snap and sheen in spades, plus superior Softube sound quality and an enhanced workflow.”

Controls available within this plugin include drive, dry/wet, compression, ratio, attack and release. There’s also a Sidechain section (with a punch switch and dials for filter/external level), and further switches for HF make-up and stereo link.

Check out more in the walkthrough below:

MusicTech rated The Compressor Collection an 8/10 in our review. We noted that the bundle offered well-judged new features which increased the flexibility of the processors, and that their aesthetic made them look just as good as they sound.

However, we also noted that there was no way to monitor the sidechain signal and that the Modern Extended Features of the plugin window were not accessible from all host DAWs.

You can get the free VCA Compressor plugin now via Softube.