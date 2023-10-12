Silen Audio launches Infinite Flow synth channeling “analogue imperfection”

Channel the soundscapes of the 1970s and early ’80s with this vintage-inspired soft synth…

LA-based audio house Silen Audio has launched Infinite Flow, a soft synth which channels the imperfections of classic analogue synths for the modern age.

The brand argues that soft synths can often be tinny or mechanical in sound, an issue which it hopes to tackle by offering a range of effects such as Flutter, which give a wobbly, cassette style sound.

“Silen Audio proudly introduces Infinite Flow, a ground-breaking software synthesiser that blends the iconic depth and warmth of vintage synthesisers with the dynamic pulse and grit of contemporary sound,” says the brand in a statement on social media.

“Infinite Flow is not just another synth; it’s an innovative sound-crafting tool designed for musicians seeking analogue imperfection in a digital age.”

The synth takes inspiration from vintage poly synths used in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Although details on its exact specifications are limited, Infinite Flow has eight voices, seven oscillators, and five effects. It also offers an “extensive” preset bank and deep modulability, including inherent per-voice modulation, and unique, per-voice detuning.

Check out the videos below for a clearer idea of how it works in use:

Silen Audio is a full-service audio house founded by composer Adam Fligsten. The company has worked on a variety of AAA and indie projects across video games, movies, commercials, trailers, TV series, documentaries, and more. Infinite Flow is its first synth available to consumers.

Infinite Flow is available now for $179.99, or you can “rent to own” for $9.99 per month, for 18 months. A free trial is also available. Find out more over at Silen Audio.