Akai Pro says new APC64 pad controller is “the future of Ableton Live music production control”

The colourful 8×8 pad controller has an enhanced control surface, polyphonic aftertouch, and loads more. Could this be Akai Pro’s rival to the Ableton Push 3?

Akai Professional has launched the APC64, a pad controller the brand heralds as “the future of Ableton Live music production control”.

The controller is the latest in Akai Pro’s line of APC controllers (APC stands for Ableton Performance Controller), following the APC Key 25, APC Mini and APC40.

Its control surface offers a larger and more feature-rich control surface compared to previous APC models. There are 64 vibrant RGB pads, eight assignable touch strip faders, and an internal eight-track 32-step sequencer. This expanded control surface provides users with more tactile interaction and control over Ableton Live.

The RGB pads on the APC64 are equipped with polyphonic aftertouch, allowing for expressive, nuanced playing. This feature enhances the musicality of the controller, making it suitable for a wide range of performance styles and techniques.

There is also now an expanded I/O Interface. Unlike previous APC models, the APC64 includes eight TS CV/Gate outputs, opening up possibilities for interfacing with modular gear and other external devices. It also features three MIDI jacks for seamless connection with synths, keyboards, and more.

Another of the most significant features of the APC64 is the inclusion of an internal eight-track, 32-step sequencer. This sequencer allows users to create patterns and control devices directly from the controller itself, without the need for a computer.

This controller continues the previous models’ theme of providing deep integration with Ableton Live, ensuring seamless control over the DAW’s functions. It features an 8×8 clip launching and note performance matrix with velocity-sensitive RGB pads, making it easy to trigger clips and scenes. COuld this, therefore, be Akai Pro’s official rival to the Ableton Push 3?

“APC was a revolutionary product that empowered Ableton Live composers and performers who needed exceptionally tactile control with an almost organic ability to respond in the moment,” says senior Akai Professional product manager, Dan Gill. “APC64 is the culmination of years of development, user feedback, and innovative drive to present the modern music maker with a tool that embraces technological advances of today while maintaining the essence of uber responsive musical workflow. Get ready to control and experience Ableton Live like never before.”

The Akai Professional APC64 is available to order at thomann.de for a price of $461/£377/€436.