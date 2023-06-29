Shure celebrates 50 years of its SM7 microphone with super-limited anniversary edition

Shure is celebrating 50 years of its ever-popular SM7 microphone by releasing a Signature Edition SM7B Collector’s box set, limited to just 50 units.

The SM7 was first released in 1973 for professional broadcasting and voiceovers. Eventually it evolved into the SM7B, which prominently became used for podcasting and streaming, while remaining for use in recording and broadcast studios too.

50 units of a super limited, numbered, Signature Edition SM7B Collector’s box set will soon be available through a giveaway in select regions – these are the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

The Signature Edition SM7B features the engraved signature of S.N. Shure, the founder of Shure Incorporated, as well as a set of five custom backplates featuring vintage Shure logos from 1925 to the 1960s.

It also comes in custom packaging, with a limited-print SM7B poster, heritage booklet, and alternate screw set emblazoned with the classic Shure logo.

“In the history of audio, very few microphones have delivered the sound of as many generations of entertainers and creatives as the SM7 family,” says Eduardo Valdes, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing, at Shure.

“The fact the SM7B continues to be adopted by new creators, artists, and broadcasters is a testament to the Shure engineers who designed the microphones and all those who have relied on its pioneering audio quality.”

Take a closer look below:

The SM7 isn’t the only offering from Shure that is much-admired. Last year, Jacob Collier spoke highly of the SM58 on an episode of MusicTech’s My Forever Studio podcast. “There are certain things that keep you grounded and for me in my musical life the one microphone that’s never left my arsenal from day one is my Shure SM58,” he said.

To sign up for the Signature Edition SM7B sweepstakes, visit Shure. You can also visit Shure at TwitchCon Paris, booth #SW-5 to get an in-person look.