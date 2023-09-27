Updated Roland Juno-60 v2 sports new high-def interface, new sounds and more

Roland has updated its Juno-60 digital synth plugin, introducing a more refined interface, new browsing functions, a Circuit Mod function and new sounds.

The update is part of Roland Cloud’s Legendary Series v2 rollout. The Legendary Series is a bundle of plugin emulations of classic synths, such as, of course, the Juno-60 alongside the Jupiter-8, the SH-101, the JX-8P, and the Roland JV-1080.

The most visually striking update to the Juno-60 plugin is its interface. It’s now high-resolution, which is perfect for big-screen setups in professional studios on modern DAWs, and makes it feel as though the real hardware synth is there in the room. In terms of interface additions, there’s also a new universal header.

On the Juno-60 v2 there’s an all-new universal browser, allowing you to search and rate sounds across every installed patch bank, including a fresh bank of tones. You can also now customise your sounds effortlessly by adjusting vital parameters directly from the integrated Tweak Panel, eliminating the need to switch views.

Talking of tweaking, Roland has introduced a new Circuit Mod function, which draws inspiration from vintage Roland synths. You can now adjust multiple trims effortlessly using a single macro control and replicate the effects of ageing with its Condition parameter. This can turn the Juno-60 v2 into anything from a “factory-primed instrument” to a “road-worn synth that hasn’t seen a tech bench in decades”, says Roland.

The Roland Juno-60 v2 is far from the only software version of the Juno-60 to be available today. MusicTech recently rounded up some of the best Roland Juno-60 and Juno-106 emulation plugins, coming from brands such as Arturia, TAL, u-He and UVI Audio.

Head to roland.com to learn more about how you can get your hands on these revised versions of classic synth emulations.