Roland Lifestyle to auction a one-of-one custom BMX bike for 808 day

Roland has teamed up with Roland Lifestyle and 1500 Sound Academy to auction off a one-of-a-kind 808 BMX Bike in celebration of this year’s 808 Day.

The 808 BMX Bike pays tribute to the enduring impact of Roland’s iconic TR-808 drum machine on music over the past four decades.

According to Roland, the bike was commissioned from renowned graffiti artist and custom vintage BMX designer, DUROTHETHIRD, and is made from all original vintage parts including a 1993 Dyno Compe frame, GT power series cranks, Odyssey pedals, Dyno pretzel bars, Panaracer tires, custom wheel hubs and other classic parts and accessories.

The auction went live at 12AM PDT and ends on 16 August at 11:59PM PDT. Proceeds from the auction will help fund a scholarship for an inspiring artist to attend the on-campus Music & Industry Fundamentals Program at 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood, CA.

“I believe music is a ladder for the soul to reach the highest realms and to participate in an initiative to help a student gain access to one of the best music schools in the world is an honour,” says Roland Lifestyle founder and creative director Nathan Chandra. “It is exciting to work with the 1500 Sound Academy and Roland to help fund the dream of music for the next generation.”

“1500 Sound Academy was founded with the goal to give back to our community,” says Larrance ‘Rance’ Dopson, Grammy-winning producer and co-founder of 1500 Sound Academy. “It is an honour to be a part of Roland’s iconic 808 global celebration where art, music, and culture help young artists fulfil their dreams.”

