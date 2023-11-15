Roland introduces GALAXIAS, a “super instrument” with access to iconic gear sounds from the last 50 years

Roland has announced the launch of a brand-new software-based “super instrument” called GALAXIAS, available exclusively on Roland Cloud.

GALAXIAS allows creators to work with any instrument on Roland Cloud and instantly access a searchable library with over 20,000 sounds. Iconic Roland gear from over the last 50 years – such as the Jupiter-8, TR-808, and D-50 – are available to use, as well as modern instruments like Zenology and System-8.

GALAXIAS provides the ability to layer up to four instruments and create “massive sonic superclusters” called Scenes. Each layer has its own key range, transpose, and MIDI input settings, plus a dedicated arpeggiator. Scenes can also be organised into Setlists for live performances, and users can utilise gapless transitions to keep the music seamless and flowing during a gig.

There’s also learn and drag functionality so users can build soundscapes which are more intricate and engaging. “Ultra-powerful” macro controls are on board for simultaneous operation of up to 128 parameters via internal LFOs or an external MIDI controller.

In addition to the onboard effects within each individual instrument, GALAXIAS also provides two insert effects per layer and two global send effects. A collection of Roland and BOSS effects are on hand (which will expand further following the launch), and you can route layers to various external destinations for further processing.

GALAXIAS is said to be “rapidly evolving,” with improvements, new sounds and capabilities to be added regularly. It is included with Roland Cloud Ultimate membership, and runs as a standalone application on macOS and Windows. It will also be available in VST3 and AU plugin formats for DAW music production within due course, but official date has yet been provided for this.

Roland GALAXIAS is available now in the US exclusively with the Roland Cloud Ultimate membership, which is $199 annually or $19.99 monthly. Find out more over at Roland.