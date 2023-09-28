The Roland GAIA 2 has landed – featuring a new hybrid sound engine that combines wavetable and virtual analogue synthesis

The latest drop comes more than decade after the release of the iconic GAIA SH-01.

Roland has unveiled GAIA 2, an advanced synthesizer that combines wavetable and virtual analogue engines, intuitive sound design workflow, and expressive hands-on controls.

Designed to be accessible to both beginners and seasoned musicians, the GAIA 2 boasts a newly developed hybrid sound engine and an intuitive panel layout that makes learning synthesis and exploring sound design fast, easy and fun. In particular, the one-control-per-function panel layout enables instant programming, minimising the dreaded menu diving.

The synth features 37 full-size keys and interactive controls, and is equipped with wavetable and virtual analogue oscillators, offering a never-ending realm of tonal exploration under your fingers.

The wavetable oscillator is a standout feature, capable of morphing between multiple waveforms, enabling everything from dramatic sound shifts to slowly evolving textures. Unique phase and shape modulation options are also available for distorting waveforms and producing complex overtones.

Complementing the wavetable oscillator are twin virtual analogue oscillators, capable of recreating classic synth sounds or crafting futuristic tones. Whether you seek the smooth tones of vintage synths, sharp leads, or futuristic sci-fi soundscapes, GAIA 2 delivers.

Another key feature on the GAIA 2 is its support for Roland Model Expansions, which faithfully replicate iconic synthesizers from the company’s rich history. Users can instantly switch between the built-in sound engine and classics like the JUPITER-8 or JUNO-106 using a dedicated button.

The synth comes pre-loaded with the SH-101 Model Expansion, and additional titles and Sound Packs are available on Roland Cloud.

Speaking of new features, Roland has also added a touch-controlled Motional Pad to the GAIA 2. Users can assign nearly any synth or effect parameter to each of the X/Y points and then morph between them by moving a finger on the pad. You can also record movements to create complex, modulated transformations.

There’s also a free-flowing sequencer for capturing musical ideas, along with a Random Pattern feature for spontaneous pattern creation. The synth comes with over 50 unique MFX effects, a Chorus section for added dimension, and a Reverb/Delay section with studio-grade effects.

Connections wise, GAIA 2 can function as an audio/MIDI interface via USB-C, making it compatible with music production apps on computers, smartphones, or tablets. It also supports Roland Cloud Connect, a wireless adapter for browsing and downloading Roland Cloud content.

For musicians on the move, Roland offers the optional CB-B37 Keyboard Bag. This bag is also compatible with other 37-note keyboards in the Roland lineup (e.g. JUPITER-Xm, legacy GAIA SH-01).

The Roland GAIA 2 is now available for purchase at $899.99.

Learn more at Roland.