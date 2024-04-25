“The most advanced creative synthesizer ever”: Roland launches new FANTOM EX synth series

Available in 88-, 76- and 61-key configurations, Roland dubs the FANTOM EX the “new flagship synthesizer series for professional musicians and producers”.

Roland has expanded its FANTOM synthesizer platform with the new FANTOM EX series.

Dubbed a “new flagship synthesizer series for professional musicians and producers” and comprising three models – FANTOM 6 EX, FANTOM 7 EX and FANTOM 8 EX – FANTOM EX builds upon the FANTOM platform, offering new range of sound design, sequencing and performance features.

Boasting powerful custom processors, as well as Roland’s fresh Analog Circuit Behaviour (ACB) engine and the JX-3P ACB Expansion, FANTOM EX promises an enhanced performance with precise operation.

The new synths also boasts an expansive selection of premium sound engines. In fact, it offers, according to Roland, the most sound engines currently available in any hardware instrument.

The ACB, Zen-Core, V-Piano, SuperNATURAL and Virtual ToneWheel provide a huge range of sounds and tones to experiment with. Each synth also comes with 11 sound expansions included as standard.

Fortunately, users with older FANTOM models will be able to access the FANTOM EX’s premium sound content through Roland Cloud. Sound expansions available include Vintage Model Expansions’ JD-800, JUNO-106, JUPITER-8, JX-8P, and SH-101, the German Convert V-Piano Expansion 01, the SuperNATURAL Acoustic Piano 3 Expansion, and more.

The FANTOM EX also has plenty of effects to take advantage of. With reverb, analogue filters and an updated Master FX, there are ample ways to tune and experiment with your overall sound.

A nifty panel allows users to shape their sounds with hands-on precision, with its colourful buttons, knobs and sliders. Multiple workflow options are also available to suit your preferred creative style. There’s the classic Roland TR-REC step sequencer, as well as real-time recording with piano roll editing.

The FANTOM EX can comfortably work with your preferred DAW. Roland has designed dedicated modes for Ableton Live, Logic Pro, MainStage, Cubase and Studio One.

Users can also easily connect a wide range of gear via the rear panel; the FANTOM EX has XLR combo connectors and eight 1/4 inch outputs. MIDI I/O is also available, as well as dual CV/Gate outputs.

The FANTOM EX range currently offers three different variations: the FANTOM 8 EX, boasting 88 hammer action keys, and the 76 note FANTOM 7 EX, and the 61 note FANTOM 6 EX. Each model is available for $4,199.99, $3,699.99, and $3,199.99 respectively.

For those intrigued by the FANTOM EX, you can find out more information at Roland.