Future Retro’s Vectra synth is back in production after halting operations during COVID-19

The brand’s 777 synth is also coming back, the Virginia-based brand has revealed

Future Retro‘s Vectra synthesizer is back in production after the brand halted manufacturing of the vector synth in 2021.

The synthesizer was created in 2021 but only 100 units were shipped before production stopped. It’s expected to be available again in November or December this year.

Future Retro, a synthesizer brand based in Virginia, went out of business in 2022 due to the knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a change in management, it is resuming production of the Vectra.

The Vectra is as a distinctive hybrid instrument featuring four digital oscillators, white and pink noise generators, four ring modulators, five LFOs, six envelopes, and six filter types. Its unique interface includes four joysticks, with one serving as a mixer, allowing you to seamlessly blend audio from four sources for classic vector synthesis.

In a Facebook post announcing the exciting news, Future Retro also revealed that the brand’s discontinued 777 synth is also set to be produced again.

“We’ve experienced technical delays while updating the sequencer and porting it to a new chip,” the brand replied to a fan. “The good news is that we’ve successfully produced analogue synth voice boards, and you’ll be pleased to hear they are exact replicas of the original [777] boards with through-hole components. We’ve taken extensive measures to preserve the original sound faithfully.”

Future Retro was founded in 1997 and has released a number of instruments alongside the Vectra and 777, including the Revolution analogue bass synth, the XS semi-modular synth, the Mobius MIDI sequencer and the Zillion multi-function Eurorack module.

The Vectra is set to go back into production in November or December 2023 and will be showcased at Knobcon, a Chicago-based synth exhibition, in September. Keep up to date via future-retro.com.