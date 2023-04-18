RØDE launches 7 podcasting items in “biggest product drop ever”

The brand also revealed two updates for some of its pre-existing products

Audio brand RØDE has launched its “biggest new product drop ever”, with a new range of gear for podcasters.

Official release dates and prices for the new products are yet to be confirmed, as the brand is unveiling and demoing its new releases at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

There’s a healthy amount of new releases to get through, which we’ve given an overview of below:

Wireless Go II Firmware Update

A new firmware update for the Wireless GO II is on the way, which should provide more features for the compact wireless microphone system. These include the ability to save on-board recordings as WAV files for easy transfer to a computer, and start/stop on-board recordings using the transmitter power button. There will be new camera models added to the camera preset feature, and a number of system enhancements.

RØDECaster Pro II Wireless Microphone Connectivity

A new firmware update for the RØDECaster Pro II is also set to arrive soon, which unlocks wireless microphone connectivity and is being described as a “world-first”. The RØDECaster Pro II already hosts a range of audio inputs, including combo jacks, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual-USB interfaces for connecting computers and mobile devices. With this new update, users will also be able to connect any RØDE Series IV wireless transmitter for recording wireless audio directly to the RØDECaster Pro II.

Streamer X

Introducing the Streamer X, which combines a professional audio interface and video capture card in a compact console. It features studio-grade audio inputs for XLR, line-level devices and headsets with an ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamp and APHEX audio processing.

This also features the same compatibility with RØDE Series IV wireless microphones that will be coming to the RØDECaster Pro II in the next firmware update. It offers 4K30 / 2K60 streaming video-wise, and up to 2K120 / 4K60 pass-through for “incredible video quality” in a wide variety of applications for streaming, gaming, podcasting, content creation, and business presentations.

RØDECaster Duo

The RØDECaster Duo is an “all-in-one” audio production solution for podcasting, streaming, music-making and content creation. It will offer the same feature set as the RØDECaster Pro II, including the upcoming compatibility with RØDE Series IV wireless microphones. It features the same high-power quad-core audio engine, Revolution Preamps, APHEX audio processing and customizability as the RØDECaster Pro II, but in an even more compact and portable form.

PodMic USB

The PodMic USB is a “broadcast-grade” dynamic microphone. Building upon the PodMic, this rendition comes with a new feature: XLR and USB connectivity (following the release of the NT1 5th Generation, which also offered this feature). When using the analogue XLR output, the PodMic USB is said to be exactly the same as the original, but with a sleeker finish and studio-grade pop filter.

Head to RØDE.com for more information.