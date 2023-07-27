This £13k ‘Bauhaus-style’ turntable by Reed doesn’t include tonearms

It does, however, allow you to install up to two glorious ones.

Attention all vinyl aficionados (with some serious cash to spare): Reed has unveiled the Muse 3A, a ‘Bauhaus style’-inspired turntable boasting a myriad of premium features and an equally premium price tag to boot.

Like its Muse 3C sibling, the new 3A uses a reverse sliding thrust ball bearing for its main axis. The bearing ball is made from stainless steel and lateral stability is achieved by using a very durable and low-noise sliding bearing.

Key features of this beast of a vinyl player include a Coreless DC motor, a toggleable traction system with both belt drive and friction drive options, as well as its ability to accommodate two tonearms. The unit also comes with a digital control system indicator that displays essential operating information such as the rotating speed of the platter.

Available in three colours — carnelian red, white, and black, the Muse 3A features an angular design and its entire body (including the bottom) is made out of birch plywood, which makes it durable, stable, and non-resonant. Meanwhile, the platter, which is raised slightly above the main body, has hidden feet that create the illusion of it hovering above your hi-fi rack.

This beast of a turntable also tips the scale at 15kg before any tonearms are mounted.

Price wise, the Muse 3A will cost you an eye-watering £13,000. But what’s money in the face of all that unadulterated audiophile deliciousness, right?

Find out more at the Reed website.