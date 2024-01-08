Redditor unveils tattoo of Teenage Engineering OP-Z on his forearm and the Internet has very strong feelings about it

Surely, nothing screams love for the Teenage Engineering OP-Z more than a giant honking tattoo of the device on one’s forearm?

In a post (aptly, might we say) titled “I did something kinda crazy”, user Acrobatic-Weekend-17 unveils his latest synth-inspired ink to the Teenage Engineering subreddit, along with the knowledge that the tattoo had “cost more than the real thing”.

Reactions to the tattoo — which we now know costs more than $499 — have been a bit of a mixed bag to say the least, with comments ranging from “Yikes” to “You even avoided the better looking OP-1, you’RE crazy” to “I love it. I love that you love it.”

And if the tat has, for some reason, unlocked some deep childhood memory of yours, it might be because of how much it “looks like a scantron test sheet”, according to one user.

Others on Reddit have been quick to compare their own synth-based tattoos, with one sharing a huge modular synth rack tatto covering most of their back:

Another Redditor, and clearly a lover of the Ashun Sound Machines Hydrasynth, went on to post their own tattoo… which turns out to be a photoshopped version of the original image. It doesn’t look too bad, however:

For those unfamiliar with the OP-Z, the device hails from the same Swedish team behind the famed all-in-one OP-1 synth.

Billed as an “advanced fully portable 16-track sequencer and synthesizer”, the OP-Z comes with 12 synthesis-based sound engines, with more promised. On the sampling side, we have 16 category packs, each with 24 samples. Sequencer tracks run completely independently from one another and at different speeds and, if that isn’t enough, the sequencer also includes what Teenage Engineering calls Step Components which help break out of the more rigid side of sequencing.

Unlike the OP-1 though, the OP-Z does not come with a screen, though you can use it with the free OP-Z companion app on your mobile devices.

