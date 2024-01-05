Audiomovers launches New Year Collection with six new bundles focusing on immersive content production 

Need some New Year motivation? The bundles might just be able to help…

Audiomovers has launched six new bundles as part of a New Year Collection to celebrate the beginning of 2024.

The collection offers three bundles aimed at “The Pros” and three branded as “The Essentials”. Each covers different audio production workflows with a focus on immersive content production, according to the brand.

READ MORE: Audiomovers launches Binaural Renderer plugin providing ability to hear how audio will sound on Apple Music while still in any DAW

The “Pro” bundles include The Studio Suite, The Audiomovers Suite, and The Immersive Suite. For those seeking the “Essentials”, you can get your hands on the Immersive Essentials, Production Essentials, or the LISTENTO + Renderer bundle.

Let’s take a closer look at each:

For The Pros

The Studio Suite – 6x seats (licences) of The Audiomovers Suite: Three years of LISTENTO Pro, Binaural Renderer and OMNIBUS (both perpetual), plus one free year of product upgrades. $3749.99 (total value of $4979.94).

The Audiomovers Suite – Three-year LISTENTO Pro licence, Binaural Renderer and OMNIBUS (both perpetual), and one free year of product upgrades. $649.99 (total value of $829.99).

The Immersive Suite – Stream, route, review and share your immersive audio in 7.1.4 and Binaural. Includes annual LISTENTO Pro subscription, Binaural Renderer and Omnibus (both perpetual). $329.99 (total value of $429.99).

For The Essentials

Immersive Essentials – Features the Binaural Renderer and OMNIBUS (perpetual licences) for a one-off payment. $184.99 (total value of $229.99).

Production Essentials – An annual LISTENTO Pro subscription plus INJECT (perpetual licence). $199.99 (total value of $249.99).

LISTENTO + Renderer – Exactly what it says on the tin – an annual LISTENTO Pro subscription and the Binaural Renderer (perpetual licence) paired together. $224.99 (total value of $279.99).

Dominika Dronska, Ops Director of Audiomovers, says “After a successful 2023 where we delivered a portfolio of ground-breaking immersive production tools, we wanted to present packs designed around particular working scenarios; multi-room studios, mixing for Apple Music, monitoring, routing and sharing Dolby Atmos content, as well as recording and production workflows.

“We are focused on serving the needs of our loyal base, and continuing to innovate to super-charge audio professionals,” Dronska concludes.

Visit Audiomovers to find out more.