Ray-Ban launches Meta Smart Glasses collection

They are the first pair of smart glasses ever to use AI capabilities.

Ray-Ban has launched a next-generation collection of smart glasses with Meta Connect, in partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

The new collection builds on the company’s first generation of smart eyewear, with a new design boasting improved features, and, for the first time, also having AI capabilities that have never been used on smart glasses before.

The new Ray-Ban glasses enable users to take photos or videos handsfree, and can be even used for livestreams. They also use open-ear audio with new custom designed speakers featuring extended bass, a higher maximum volume and improved directional audio to reduce audio leakage, even in noisy or windy environments. The new-gen glasses have the capacity for double the bass and 50 per cent higher maximum volume than the first generation.

Furthermore, they contain five microphones to support immersive audio recording, which means videos taken on the glasses capture sound exactly how someone wearing them might hear them.

Meanwhile, a new ultra-wide 12MP camera delivers better photo quality and 1080p videos for up to 60 seconds. In addition, with a simple “send photo” voice command, wearers can send photos immediately to friends and family.

The glasses come with a redesigned charging case which holds up to eight charges for a total of 36 hours of use. They are also prescription-lens compatible and more prescription lens options have been made available to meet a variety of customer needs and price points.

In addition, the new design is lighter and slimmer than ever, with a more universal nose fit and water-resistant capabilities.

They will be available to buy from October 17 and are priced at £249.

For more information, head to Ray-Ban.