RackBlox: This 3D-printed modular Eurorack case solution can even hold your beer

Moog software engineer and 3D printing enthusiast Geert Bevin has unveiled RackBlox, a system of 3D-printable modular Eurorack case boxes, for single modules or groups of modules that belong together.

RackBlox is available in a variety of sizes (4HP to 20HP), and works by using an innovative mechanical connector that allows case boxes to easily and sturdily attach together without tools.

No screws are required to put modules in the boxes, thanks to a novel ‘slide and snap’ design. Since the case boxes are fitted together individually, users can create cases of varying sizes, and even reconfigure their system without removing their modules. Each box can also be protected with a lid that works both when used in a larger case or standalone for storage.

More importantly, you can even 3D print a beverage holder to ensure that your preferred drink stays within reach.

“I’ve open-sourced the unique and innovative design elements, including the sliding box connector, the screwless module attachment, the snap-on lid and more,” says Bevin. “The 4HP and 10HP finished designs are available for free, as well as the sides.”

The full set of STL files is available to Patreon backers for $5.

Check out a prototype of the case box below.

Learn more at Printables.