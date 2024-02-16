Plugin Boutique is offering 96% off this huge bundle worth £760 in honour of its 12th anniversary

“From crowd pleasers to cult icons, household names to underground heavyweights, this bundle has a carefully curated choice of our heaviest hitters.”

Plugin Boutique is celebrating its 12th birthday this year, and in honour of the special anniversary it is offering customers a huge 96 per cent off a bundle of eight plugins worth £760 until the end of the month.

This bundle deal expires on 29 February, and includes over 7GB of samples and over 100 synth presets, with access to “millions of sounds”.

“It’s our birthday, but we want to give you a gift! To celebrate our 12th Anniversary, we’ve selected some of our favourite products for this exclusive collection,” says the company.

“From crowd pleasers to cult icons, household names to underground heavyweights, this bundle has a carefully curated choice of our heaviest hitters! We want to thank you for your support, and with eight plugins, over 7GB of samples, over 100 synth presets, and access to millions of sounds for $29, we can’t think of a better way to do it.”

Included in the bundle is:

Bx_subsynth from Brainworx

God Mode from Denise Audio

MTurboDelay from MeldaProduction

Lifeline Console Lite from Excite Audio

KNOCK Clipper from PLUGINS THAT KNOCK

UniChannel from United Plugins

Deflect from Glitchmachines

Convex from Glitchmachines

Loopcloud one-month artist plan

Inspired Synth Riffs sample pack by Loopmasters

Pop Session Drums sample pack by Organic Loops

NeonCity Synthwave for Massive from The Tone Foundry

Also as part of the anniversary celebrations, further deals are on offer. These include an Electronic Music bundle consisting of Universal Audio products which is now £67 (worth £1,395), 82 per cent off the Scaler 2 music theory workstation with prices starting from £5, and 50 per cent off Output’s granular synthesis Portal plugin (now £64.95 down from £131). These deals end on the 18 February.

There are also anniversary deals across the iZotope range, which last until 29 February, with up to 95 per cent off across products such as Stutter Edit 2, Ozone 11 Advanced, VocalSynth 2, and more (prices start from £10).

To view the full range of anniversary bargains, visit Plugin Boutique.