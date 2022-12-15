Physical Synthesis re-launches the Cicada acoustic synthesizer with Electro Distro

After a sold-out launch, the music tech innovators team up with Electro-Distro to bring back the building block style acoustic synthesiser.

Physical Synthesis has teamed up with California-based distributor, Electro Distro, to relaunch a new production run of Cicada, an acoustic synthesizer.

Cicada is a building block-style acoustic synthesizer that transforms electronic signals into physical vibrations that can be fully manipulated before being reconverted back into a new electric sound.

After its initial first run, which sold out, Physical Synthesis has teamed up with the distributor to bring this new technology to fans and musicians.

“Cicada was the first step in introducing physical synthesis methods to the synth community,” says Physical Synthesis founder Spencer Topel. ”It is an award-winning interface that really lets musicians explore microscopic sounds with precise control”.

As a violinist and composer, my experience of creating sound is highly physical,” continues Topel, “With Cicada, I wanted to make an instrument that connects these elements, allowing musicians to produce complex, compelling sounds, but through tactile interaction.”

Check out a video demo of Cicada with MAYSUN below.

While Cicada is designed to work with a Eurorack setup, it can also receive signals from a DAW. In addition to this, as the choice of input is left open to the user, providing lots of different options. Examples of use include an Ableton Live loop running through Cicada acting as a physical filter to provide timbral variety over time, or even Cicada acting as an LFO (Low Frequency Oscillator).

The Physical Synthesis Cicada is now available as Cicada Founders Edition Extended, which includes two dual AMPs, one PRE, one Acutator, five bridges, three soundboards, three Meanwell power supplies, three custom SATA Cables, and one custom Nanuk 935 Flight case for $2,700.

However, if that isn’t for you, you can also buy Cicada Pro Series individual models starting from $79.

For more information, you can visit Physical-Sythnesis.com.