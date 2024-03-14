“Balance cannot be thought of as an objective truth”: Oeksound’s “adaptive tone shaper” plugin Bloom is available now

“Bloom is the culmination of six years of research, development, and critical listening. It is by far our most complex processor to date.”

You may remember Oeksound’s Bloom plugin being announced during NAMM earlier this year. On the surface, the mystical plugin seemed to be like an EQ, but the brand assured that it’s a whole other beast.

Bloom is an “adaptive tone shaper” which Oeksound says delivers “what we wish an EQ would do”. It’s available now, and you can try it out with a 20-day free trial if you don’t feel like committing right away.

During NAMM, details on pricing and the features of Bloom were very limited. But now, further details are here, including a handy overview video from Oeksound itself.

The plugin is said to control irregularities in a rough sound, increase warmth, clarity, or brightness in a “safe and controlled fashion”, transform the tone of a sound with natural-sounding results, and allow users to track through Bloom with a low latency mode.

“Since 2018, we at Oeksound have been looking into warmth and presence in audio. These two topics led to the same question: How do we bring out and balance overtones present in a sound? From there, the idea of an adaptive tone shaper started to form,” it explains.

“We developed an algorithm that refines the tonal balance of a sound, optimising for both warmth and presence. However, balance cannot be thought of as an objective truth.

“We’ve taken this into account by offering the user plenty of control over the processing, making Bloom an alternative for replacing entire plugin chains dedicated to tone-shaping. Bloom is the culmination of six years of research, development, and critical listening. It is by far our most complex processor to date.”

Bloom hosts dials for amount, attack and release, as well as featuring a processing graph and tone control sliders for your lows, lo-mids, hi-mids, and highs.

Check out more in the video below:

Bloom is officially priced at £169. Find out more at Oeksound.