New direct-to-fan streaming app could pay artists “4000% more” than other services

Insidr Music, a new music streaming app for independent artists, has claimed that its direct-to-fan subscription model could see artists earning “4000% more” than other platforms.

The app, which takes inspiration from creator-centric platforms like Patreon and Substack, is set to roll out later this year after launching in beta in late 2023.

With Insidr, fans subscribe to an artist and directly pay a monthly subscription price that the artist sets. The subscription offers them access to exclusive content, such as the artist’s unreleased music, demos, and even behind-the-scenes ‘making of’ content. It will also allow you to listen to any released music first.

“With unsigned artists’ total revenues having quadrupled in recent years up from $375 million in 2015 to $1.78 billion in 2022 there is still often a misnomer that unsigned artists don’t have a healthy fanbase,” Insidr says in an announcement.

The company also claims that its subscription model will enable artists to earn “4000% more than other music streaming platforms” — “so if just 10 fans stream an artist’s song once a day for a month they will earn £37.24 vs £0.86p on Spotify.”

“We built Insidr to make sure unsigned artists could properly monetise their work and reach fans that really crave hearing more of their work. Patreon for video creators is valued at $1.5 billion with over 8 million fans subscribing to over 250,000 creators – demonstrating a clear market for this model,” Insidr CEO and co-founder Kima Otung said.

“For music, there is no equivalent and Insidr was created to meet that need. We have launched a platform that’s both ethical and viable which artists have already started making money on, and we look forward to building the Insidr community.”

