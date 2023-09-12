Native Instruments releases Kontrol S-Series MK3 MIDI controller keyboards, described as the “ultimate studio centrepiece” 

The controllers have a new polyphonic aftertouch functionality, and come in three size options.

Native Instruments has today (12 September) launched its new Kontrol S-Series MK3 MIDI controller keyboards – the S49, S61, and S88.

The keyboards are said to offer “seamless hardware and software integration, unique expressive control”, and have an industrial design.

The S-Series MK3 models connect “intuitively” to instruments, effects, and DAWs, and each has a high-res, glass screen. They are available in three size options – 49 semi-weighted keys, 61 semi-weighted keys, or 88 fully weighted hammer-action keys – and even have light guides that illuminate switches, key zones, scales, and more.

A new polyphonic aftertouch functionality allows users to control cutoff, pitch, vibrato, and more without an extra encoder or dial. The keybeds on each model have been developed in collaboration with Italian manufacturer, Fatar, which was founded back in 1956.

The Kontrol S-Series controllers also come with a range of software included. These are:

Komplete 14 Select – an “essential” production suite, including synths, drums, percussion, effects, and an array of customizable sounds

Komplete Kontrol – this software organises instruments, effects, loops, and samples, mapping everything to the keyboard controller

Other bonus software includes – Stradivari Cello, Hypha, Guitar Rig LE, iZotope Elements Suite, and Ableton Live Lite

Each model also has USB and bus-powered USBC connectivity, plus inputs for a sustain pedal, an expression pedal, and two assignable pedals as well. Currently, pricing for the Kontrol S49 MK3 is listed at £649,00, with the S61 at £749,00, and the S88 at £1129,00.

Last month (August) the brand also launched the third edition of its Traktor X1 DJ controller, with an improved layout for better usability, enhanced effects control, playback manipulation, looping, adjusted mixer mapping, and more.

Pre-orders start today for the S-Series MK3 range, with full availability online and in-stores coming in October (when the pre-orders will also ship).

Find out more at Native Instruments.