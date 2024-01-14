Native Instruments’ FM8 and Massive 8 are available from £10 for a limited time

The deal saves you up to a whopping 92% off the original price.

Two of Native Instruments‘ most celebrated software synthesizers, Massive 8 and FM8, are both on sale with a discount of up to 92% on Plugin Boutique. In addition, NI’s Komplete 14 Select bundle is currently half-price, which includes Massive 8, Scarbee Rickenbacker Bass, Monark, and 15 other plugins plus eight expansion packs.

Famously used by the likes of Skrillex, Bonobo, deadmau5, Brian Eno and more, FM8 and Massive are modern classics that some would argue are must-haves. At a seriously low price of £10 for FM8 and £39 for Massive 8, they might be worth adding to your plugin folder, too.

FM8 is a frequency modulation (FM) synth that Native Instruments first released in 2007. Used by EDM heavyweights such as Skrillex, it boasts six operators, twelve built-in effects, 1,200 presets, an arpeggiator, and an intuitive GUI with a Morph Square for easy navigation. You can even load patches from classic FM hardware synths, such as the iconic Yamaha DX7.

Massive 8 is a wavetable synthesizer capable of creating huge, layered sounds and complex, unique patches. According to NI, Bonobo says “Massive is the most versatile synth out there. I use it relentlessly for a huge variety of sounds — from atmospheric pads to deep, layered basslines. Its capabilities seem endless.”

With three wavetable oscillators, assignable envelopes with deep modulations, built-in effects and an easy-to-understand interface, it’s no wonder that so many established artists have been flocking to Massive since its release in 2006. If you’ve always wanted it in your arsenal without spending £129, now’s your chance.

Not satisfied with just FM8 and Massive 8? No worries – the Komplete 14 Select bundle has you covered. For £89.50 you can get 18 synths and eight expansion packs to amp up your sonic palette.

Massive, Monark, Scarbee Rickenbacker, Scarbee Mark 1, Reaktor, and more – this bundle will give you some seriously powerful instruments that will give you all you need to lay down a track.

