Moog’s Mariana software bass synth is “the next evolution of Moog bass”

Following on from icons such as the Moog Model D, this soft synth lets you layer synth sounds, with modulation controls and built-in effects.

Moog has launched Mariana, a software bass synthesizer available as an app for iOS, or as a plugin for macOS and Windows for complex and “vibrant” bass sounds.

Using Mariana, you can dial in tones that suit a range of genres, combine synth sounds and create ear-catching, complex timbres that, the brand says, will “sit perfectly in any mix” with the help of built-in effects and compression. Check out more in this H. Jon Benjamin-narrated trailer, the voice behind the protagonists in US series Bob’s Burgers and Archer.

Mariana lets you layer multiple bass sounds. Each layer offers three LFOs, three envelopes, and two random generators. There’s also a sub-oscillator so you can reinforce the presence of your low-end and two resonant Moog filters and a dedicated sub-oscillator filter. These “add warmth while rolling off high frequencies or pushing up the resonance for added bite”, Moog says.

There’s a robust modulation editor so you can intricately shape dynamic modulation paths, with virtually every parameter being made editable via MIDI, MPE, and virtual CV within the DAW for an integrated user experience.

Moog gives you a range of built-in effects and metering so you can add punch to your bass sounds or make them sit within your mixes better. There’s a warm tube, tape, an overdrive saturation, a tight compressor and real-time metering. The synth also offers built-in delay and chorus effects across separate layers, broadening stereo imaging while maintaining a robust mono signal via high-pass filters.

Mariana has 200 presets that suit loads of genres. These can act as inspiring starting points which you can of course transform into something completely unique. In terms of usability, Mariana apparently has a “beautiful” interface that’s resizable and easy to use.

If you’re looking to use Mariana in your DAW, the plugin will cost you $49 for a limited – but unspecified – time, returning to its usual price of $99 after this. The iOS app version will set you back $14.99, jumping back up to the regular price of $29.99.

