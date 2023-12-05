Get this free Synthesizer Expander Module plugin from Cherry Audio today

Cherry Audio has ushered in the holiday season with a free download of the Synthesizer Expander Module, a virtual instrument plugin based on a classic 1974 analogue synthesizer.

Designed in collaboration with DSP legend Mark Barton, the Synthesizer Expander Module is a software replica of the iconic Oberheim SEM, a synth used by artists the likes of Joe Zawinul and Toto’s Steve Porcaro.

Though it was a simple, barebones monosynth, the original SEM possessed a unique tone quality courtesy of its 12 dB/oct state-variable filter.

Similar to the original, this filter – with its high-pass, low-pass, and bandpass configurations – is the star of the show in the Cherry Audio version. The synth features a pair of accurate oscillators with saw and pulse waveforms, coupled with fun controls like modulation on the pulse width and tuning. Users also get a unison mode and a unique “Phasor” effect section emulating the vintage Oberheim stomp box. There are also 100 presets for Basses, Leads, and Percussion.

Synthesizer Expander Module joins other free offerings from Cherry Audio, including the Surrealistic MG-1 Plus and the acclaimed Voltage Modular Nucleus virtual modular platform. This holiday gift arrives as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary in the desktop music production space.

It’s offered in AU, VST, VST3, AAX, and standalone formats for Windows (7 and above) and macOS (10.13 and above), including native support for Apple Silicon.

Download the plugin at Cherry Audio now.