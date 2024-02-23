Someone just created a MIDI keyboard the size of your credit card

Is your MIDI keyboard small enough to fit into the palm of your hand and the pocket of your pants? Well, this one is.

Meet MIDICard, the ingenious credit card-sized creation of creative technologist and software engineer Alana Balagot, designed for on-the-go music creation whenever and wherever inspiration strikes.

Measuring at just 3.5 by 2 inches and less than ¼ inches thick, MIDIcard is said to be the “world’s smallest MIDI controller”. Such extreme thinness is achieved by manufacturing directly on a case-less PCB board, which lends the controller its sleek, futuristic look.

MIDIcard is a bus-powered, class compliant MIDI keyboard with an 18 key keyboard (octave and a half range), sustain, velocity selection for dynamics, and octave selection buttons. Full polyphonic capability allows you to get wild with chords — that is, if your fingers can fit. The controller also comes with class compliant USB-C connectivity for you to plug into pretty much everything from your laptop to your iPhone and Android devices.

Each MIDICard also comes bundled with a short USB-C cable, and per instruction from its creator, moderate caution should be taken to avoid static electricity and water.

The first batch of MIDICards has completely sold out, though a new batch is scheduled to arrive next week (26 February). Secure your pre-order now for £50 (£60 for the Lightning cable version) through the MakerProducts Etsy page.

Check out the MIDICard in action below.