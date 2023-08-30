Marshall’s Motif II ANC earbuds promise “front row sound”

Iconic British music brand Marshall has officially launched its new Motif II ANC earbuds, which are said to “deliver huge sound in a tiny package”.

Building on the original Marshall Motif earbuds that launched back in 2021, the Motif II earbuds offer 10 more hours of playtime with its (newly improved) ANC activated.

The new earbuds build upon their predecessor, which we originally rated a 7/10 in our review due to the ANC being inferior to the similarly-priced Apple’s AirPods Pro. However, they offered crisp mids and highs, and had a more attractive design.

In the Motif II ANC buds, noise cancellation has been improved, says Marshall, with the ability to block out crowded rides on public transport and other commotion. You can also now swiftly switch over to Transparency mode to have a short conversation without interrupting the flow of the music.

Delivering 10 additional hours of playtime with ANC activated than the original Motif buds, these earphones deliver six hours of wireless playtime, and the charging case provides 30 hours of listening time on the go. It also offers a quick charge ability, which gives one hour of extra playtime in just 15 minutes of charging.

They’re also Bluetooth LE Audio-ready “to ensure the best possible connection”, and the brand describes the tech as “future-proof”. It delivers higher-quality audio, which Marshall touts as “front row sound,” while increasing the streaming range and improving audio sync, for a better connection when watching videos.

Motif II ANC also comes with improved battery preservation, and its case and buds are made from 70 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic, which includes used electronics, water bottles and even automotive light covers.

The Marshall Motif II ANC earbuds are listed at £179.99 and will be shipping from 12 September.

Find out more on the official Marshall website.