It’s settled: Logic Pro is the best digital audio workstation in the world, at least according to the NAMM TEC Awards

The NAMM TEC Awards celebrate technical achievement and design in the audio world.

The battle for best digital audio workstation could finally be over, as the 2024 NAMM TEC Awards has given Apple’s Logic Pro with the title of Best Workstation Technology.

READ MORE: Universal Music Group pulls entire song catalogue from TikTok after fiery open letter

The NAMM TEC Awards aims to celebrate technical achievement and design, in areas including microphones, headphones, DJ technology, monitors and DAWs.

Logic Pro didn’t just win in the best digital audio workstation category; it also achieved the top spot for top audio app for smartphones and tablets.

The software has received its fair share of upgrades in recent months, including a Mastering Assistant. This offers creators a “quick and easy way to add that final professional polish for a release-ready mix”.

As Apple explains, once a mix is complete, Mastering Assistant can instantly analyse the audio and make “expert refinements to the sound, adjusting elements such as the dynamics, frequency balance, timbre and loudness”.

Apple’s developments in spatial audio has also set the DAW apart from the rest of pack, meaning producers can now create and mix music in three-dimensional audio.

MusicTech also awarded the iPad version of the software a 9/10, calling it “the most powerful way to produce music on the platform”, thanks to its use of intuitive multi-touch gestures, and it’s 96 kHw recording capabilities.

Other TEC winners include Native Instrument’s Traktor Pro for DJ production technology, and Universal Audio’s Volt 476P for best computer audio hardware.

The latter has been praised in helping achieve “album ready sound”, including an analogue compressor based on one of the most coveted compressors/limiters of all time – UA’s iconic 1176.

See the full list of winners over at the NAMM TEC Awards.