KRK unveils the limited edition Scott Storch Classic 8ss studio monitors

Pro audio manufacturer KRK has launched their first artist signature release with the new limited edition Scott Storch Classic 8ss studio monitors.

Designed in collaboration with the legendary producer whose work has been featured on eight Grammy-winning albums, these eight-inch studio monitors offer all the features that have cemented the Classic 8 as Storch’s speaker of choice.

Like the original, the Scott Storch Classic 8ss is an active (self-powered) two-way studio monitor that utilises a 1″ textile soft dome tweeter paired with an 8″ glass aramid woofer. The built-in power amplifiers provide a total of 100 watts of power, with a 75-watt amp driving the woofer and a 25-watt amp for the tweeter.

Borrowing concepts from KRK’s previous ROKIT lines of professional monitors, the Classic 8ss defaults to a new flat frequency solution towards more critical listening – translating into more accurate mixes. Though users who prefer an enhanced bass response can also engage the +2 dB KRK Bass Boost.

On the outside, the monitors come with a distinctive gold chrome electroplated front baffle with Scott Storch’s signature. A Scott Storch logo – complete with his iconic sunglasses ― and signature are also featured on the rear panel.

“For years, the KRK Classic 8 monitors have been essential to my artistic music-making process,” Storch says. “To now have personalised versions of my favourite studio monitors is an exciting venture for me. Designing these monitors has been such a cool experience ― one that you don’t often see happen. I’m honoured that KRK chose me for its first-ever artist collaboration. I can’t wait to see everyone rocking the Scott Storch Classic 8ss monitors.”

“Between his initial adoption of the original Classic 8 models in his studio and serving as a mentor for the KRK Kreator Classic, Scott’s partnership with the Gibson family has been a significant one,” says Sterling Doak, Senior Director of Marketing for Gibson Brands. “This signature model was designed with Scott to emphasise the eccentric, unique flair that brought him to the level of notoriety he has today.”

Each speaker retails at $299, with just 500 units available.

