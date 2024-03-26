KRK’s new ROKIT Generation Five Studio Monitors “cover all bases for today’s music makers”

The monitors are intended for plug-and-play use, and each pair comes with a set of isolation wedges for easy setup, plus integrated mounting points.

KRK has launched the fifth generation of its ROKIT Studio Monitors. Offered in three sizes, the models feature three new voicing modes, an enhanced tweeter design, and a refreshed LCD.

The Gibson-owned brand says that the monitors were created to “meet the diverse needs of musicians, composers, producers, and sound engineers” by providing the tools needed to “reproduce every nuance of a production with astonishing clarity”.

Available in five, seven and eight-inch designs, the new ROKITs offer a Mix Mode, providing a flat frequency and phase response ideal for mixing, mastering, and critical listening, as well as a Create Mode to provide “more inspirational voicing”, best used for writing, producing, and casual listening. Additionally, a Focus Mode brings a mid-focused voicing for critical analysis of the midrange band, where vocals and instruments have the most energy.

25 evolved DSP boundary and tuning EQ combinations now help minimise and correct problems in acoustic environments, and the newly designed tweeter utilises a highly damped acoustic silk dome diaphragm for improved phase performance and an extended frequency range (up to 40 kHz).

Users can also enjoy a simplified calibration process with a refreshed, amber-coloured LCD DSP interface featuring new tuning options.

Check out more below:

“Featuring KRK’s world-renowned sound along with new technology and tuning parameters to truly dial-in the listening experience, the KRK ROKIT Generation Five is a must-have studio solution for the most demanding creators,” says Sterling Doak, Senior Director of Marketing for Gibson.

“KRK engineers continually pull from the brand’s legacy of trust and performance to refine its studio monitors — blending cutting-edge technology with the time-tested principles of audio engineering. The same holds true for this latest development. As the most advanced monitor in its class, the KRK ROKIT Generation Five is powerful enough to handle the rigours of professional use but basic enough for emerging producers, engineers, and artists.”

Find out more over at KRK Systems.