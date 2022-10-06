Korg is now offering its SQ-64 sequencer for $199

Korg is giving away its compact SQ-64 polyphonic sequencer to US buyers for nearly 40 per cent off the original price, making it just $199.

There’s no word on how long the offer is lasting, but it’s available exclusively on Korg’s Reverb.com page.

On there, the manufacturer says, “The KORG SQ-64 does everything that the SQ-1 can do, but provides more playback control, along with three additional tracks.

Anybody that has gotten any gear from Korg in the last year, and has been waiting to grab something to complement what they already have, this is it.”

The Korg SQ-64 is a 64-step MIDI sequencer with an array of input options, making it a solid option for those needing to hook up various items of hardware such as synths and drum machines to run in tandem.

The steps run over four tracks: three melody tracks with room for up to 16 patterns with 64 steps each and eight voices of polyphony, then a drum track with 16 monophonic sub-tracks. You can connect up to eight separate sources to create drum sequences using a range of different sounds.

There’s also an arpeggiator feature, with options to play back steps in Reverse, Bounce, Random and Stochastic modes. Here, there’s also chord, scale and loop options so you can take your sequence up or down an octave and much more.

SQ-64 also has an OLED display alongside the 64-step pads that each have different levels of brightness to reflect their state.

In our review of the Korg SQ-64, we said, “If you want to control multiple hardware and software devices and do some complex step sequencing, the SQ-64 has plenty to offer. Just remember to dim those lights.

The Korg SQ-64 polyphonic sequencer is now available for US buyers for $199 with 40 per cent off. Take advantage of Korg’s offer at reverb.com.